Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High fell behind early and lost to Piedmont, 53-46, in its second game at the Bryan Ayer Classic girls basketball tournament in Lompoc on Friday.

Athena Saragoza scored 21 points on 9-17 shooting to lead the Dons (3-3), who trailed 13-7 after the first quarter and 27-22 at at halftime.

Maddy Miller had a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds. Outside of Saragoza and Miller, the Dons didn’t shoot well in the game.

Maya Banks grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.