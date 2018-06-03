Santa Barbara Girls Beat Buena on Payton Wolf’s Goal

Girls Soccer

Payton Wolf converted a penalty kick in the second half and Santa Barbara High's defense made the goal stand up for a 1-0 victory over Buena in a Channel League girls soccer match on Thursday night.

Wolf chased down a through ball that was played over the defense, beat the last defender and was taken down in the penalty area to earn the PK.

The Dons then held off Buena's push to score the equalizer in the last 15 minutes.

"Our girls were up to the task," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "They were ready for a win; they fought for it, they deserved it. I'm super happy for them."

Coach Wolf said Miranda Fenton played a solid game in the midfielder and won a lot of 50-50 balls.

"Defensively, our back line did a great job of staying disciplined and working as a unit," said Wolf.

The Dons (3-7, 2-4) play San Marcos on Monday.

