Santa Barbara Girls Beaten By Cabrillo

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High committed 18 turnovers in the first half and suffered its second straight girls basketball defeat, a 44-25 decision against Cabrillo on Friday at the Brian Ayer Classic at Lompoc High.

“Bottom line is we got work to do,” said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher after watching his team struggle against Cabrillo’s 2-3 zone.

Anais Jimenez was a bright spot for the Dons. She had seven points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Santa Barbara concludes the tournament Saturday against Pioneer Valley.

“Tomorrow it’s back to the drawing board,” said Butcher.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal