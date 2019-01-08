Santa Barbara Girls Beaten by Lompoc Breakaways

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team controlled most of the possession, but Lompoc scored on two breakaways and beat the Dons, 2-0, in a Channel League game in Lompoc.

"We conceded two breakaway goals on a slippery, wet 100-yard grass field," Santa Barbara coach Sila Fallstitch said.

Sofia Capelletti of the Dons had a breakaway after Lompoc's second goal but she suffered leg injury just before shooting, Fallstitch said.

Santa Barbara falls to 4-9-2 overall and 1-2 in Channel League.

The Dons are at Santa Ynez on Thursday.