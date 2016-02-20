Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Beaten in CIF Open Division Debut

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 20, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

Amber Melgoza scored 30 points for Santa Barbara High, but third-seeded Chaminade had too much firepower for the Dons girls basketball team  and ran away to an 81-45 victory in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Open Division on Saturday night at Chaminade.

The Eagles' Division 1-bound stars of Leaonna Odom and Valerie Higgins combined for 43 points. The USC-bound Higgins had 24 points and Duke signee Odom scored 19.

"It was rough," Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. "Things didn't go well early and it snowballed."

The University of Washington-bound Melgoza rose to the occasion in Santa Barbara's debut in the 16-team Open Division. She made 10 of 23 shots and grabbed 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive boards. Alondra Jimenez had 11 points. Only two other Dons scored.

Santa Barbara struggled under Chaminade's pressure and committed 26 turnovers.

"We didn't shoot well, we turned the ball over and didn't rebound," Butcher said. The Dons had only 18 rebounds.

The Dons (25-3) suffered an early blow when starter Jada Howard picked up two fouls in the opening minute of the first period. Chaminade (24-4) jump out to an 11-4 lead and extended its advantage to 26-13 by the end of the quarter. It was 43-22 at halftime and 69-35 at the end of the third period.

Santa Barbara will play Mater Dei in the consolation round at home on Wednesday night. Mater Dei lost to Etiwanda, 64-54.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

