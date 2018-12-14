Santa Barbara Girls Blank Pacifica, 4-0

Girls Soccer

In the final tune-up before its league opener, the offense for the Santa Barbara High girls soccer game found the back of the net, and the Dons beat Pacifica 4-0 on Friday.

Sofia Capelletti scored two goals and Emi Whalberg and Lizzie Goss finished chances for the Dons, who open Channel League play Monday against Dos Pueblos.

Capelletti scored the first goal on a penalty kick in the eighth minute. She made it 2-0 10 minutes later.

Whalberg and Goss scored three minutes apart (70th and 73rd) in the second half. Lauren Garnett had two assists and Mikayla Thoits provided one assist.

Goalkeeper Thalia Rodriguez made seven saves and recorded the shutout.

Sana Barbara is now 2-7 overall.

