Santa Barbara Girls Blanked by Ventura in Channel League Soccer Opener

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High dropped its Channel League girls soccer opener against Ventura, 2-0, at La Playa Stadium on Wednesday.

The Cougars scored at the halfway point in the first half and added their second goal with about 10 minues left in the second half.

"We had some good moments and got to watch a lot of girls in different positions, which was really helpful for us," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "I thought that Mikayla Thoits had a great game for us today in midfield. She usually plays outside back but we needed her to be on the ball more and she did that for us today."

The Dons suffered injuries to some starting players and Wolf used several freshmen as replacements.

"We hope that this playing time will pay off for us as we move forward in league," she said. "They were nervous and adjusting to the speed and physical nature of the varsity game, but I thought they did great."

Santa Barbara plays a non-league game Thursday at Oak Park.

