Santa Barbara Girls Burned by Ventura Counterattack

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High had trouble defending against Ventura's counterattack and got burned for a 6-1 girls soccer loss on Wednesday.

"My team had two paths to chose for this night's matchup against a talented Ventura team," Dons coach Silas Fallstitch said. "Instead of choosing to play defensively we played an attacking formation. We were unfortunate to concede two minutes into the game on a run that many felt was offisdes.

"From there we competed relentlessly against an endless flow of pressure. We conceded again at minute 27 and were unfortunate to allow a soft goal immediately before half."

Santa Barbara got on the scoreboard in the second half via a scrappy bit of effort from Hayden Randolph and a half-volley finish from Lauren Garnett, said Fallstitch.

Ventura answered with three goals.

"Our Achilles heel all season has been being passive and dropping off, relying on a defensive posture and approach," Fallstitch said. "The score line may not reflect this but our team got a lot better tonight."