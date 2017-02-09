Santa Barbara Girls Can’t Beat Ventura in Season Finale

Girls Soccer

The Santa Barbara girls soccer team fell to Ventura on Thursday in a Channel League match 1-0 in the final game of the season.

Ventura scored 20 minutes into the match and Santa Barbara struggled to get things going offensively all afternoon.

Santa Barbara had a chance to score the equalizer on a free kick that bounced around the box but ultimately hit the crossbar and was cleared.

"I thought the girls played some of their best soccer today," said Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf. "They have come a long way this season and we are all sorry to see it come to an end."

