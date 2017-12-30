Santa Barbara Girls Can’t Overcome Cold Shooting, Fall in West Coast Holiday Semifinals

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team suffered through a cold shooting night and lost in the semifinals of the West Coast Holiday Festival to Los Alamitos, 47-35, on Friday in Burbank.

Coach Andrew Butcher said the Dons made just 14 of 43 shots in the game.

Alondra Jimenez scored 11 points and Kristen Sullivan had 10 for Santa Barbara, which lost for the first time this season after six straight wins.

Santa Barbara played well defensively, especially in the second half.

"We held them to 17 second-half points, but we scored only 21," said Butcher.

The Dons play Fairmont Prep for third place on Saturday at 6 p.m.

