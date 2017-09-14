Santa Barbara Girls Down Buena Behind Melia Haller’s 40

Golf

The Santa Barbara High girls golf team defeated Channel League opponent Buena 221-246 on Thursday on the par-36 front-nine of the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Freshman Melia Haller shot a 40 to earn her first ever medalist honors. Haller birdied the second and sixth holes and required only 13 putts on the day.

Lizzie Goss and Ila Delmarsh each contributed with 44's on the day.

The Dons take on rival San Marcos at Sandpiper Golf Course on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.