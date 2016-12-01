Santa Barbara Girls Drop Opener at Ayer Classic

Girls Basketball

The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team opened its season with a 43-40 loss against Lompoc on Thursday night at the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High.

Kimberly Gebhardt, moving from the low post to the wing for the first time in her career, scored 15 points to lead the Dons. She was the only Santa Barbara player in double figures. Cassandra Gordon had nine points.

The Dons lost Gebhardt in the last two minutes with severe leg cramps. They also had two players foul out in the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara struggled shooting the ball. They made 15 of 54 shots in the game.

Cheyenne Marmolejo scored 13 points, Chavon Garrett had 12 and Danielle Morgan added nine to pace Lompoc.

