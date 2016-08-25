Girls Volleyball
Santa Barbara Girls Drop Volleyball Opener
Erika Foreman of Santa Barbara hits over the block of Oxnard’s Alexis Nelson (11) and Devin Glinski. (JC Corlss/Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 25, 2016 | 7:27 p.m.
Santa Barbara High dropped a four-set match to Oxnard in its girls volleyball season opener on Thursday at JR Richards Gym. The scores were 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17.
Sophomore outside hitter Chloe Mauceri led the Dons with 8 kills, while middle Claire Baker added six and junior outside Erika Foreman contributed five. On defense, senior libero Megan Seabury picked up 18 digs.
"We definitely need to work on some facets of game, but I think the girls are ready to compete and we will definitely improve as the season progresses," said coach John Gannon.
