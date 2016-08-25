Santa Barbara Girls Drop Volleyball Opener

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High dropped a four-set match to Oxnard in its girls volleyball season opener on Thursday at JR Richards Gym. The scores were 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17.

Sophomore outside hitter Chloe Mauceri led the Dons with 8 kills, while middle Claire Baker added six and junior outside Erika Foreman contributed five. On defense, senior libero Megan Seabury picked up 18 digs.

"We definitely need to work on some facets of game, but I think the girls are ready to compete and we will definitely improve as the season progresses," said coach John Gannon.

