Santa Barbara Girls Edge El Rancho at West Coast Holiday Classic

Girls Basketball

Freshman Athena Saragoza scored 18 points and Santa Barbara High got a big lift from Madison Miller and Kristen Sullivan in a 58-54 girls basketball win over El Rancho in second-round game Wednesday at the West Coast Holiday Classic at Burbank High.

The Dons (5-0) advance to a quarterfinal game against El Camino Real of the L.A. City Section on Thursday.

Saragoza made 8 of 11 shots to lead the Santa Barbara attack. Her back-court mate, Alondra Jimenez, scored 12 points, dished out six assists and had two steals.

The Dons got much-needed scoring from Miller and Sullivan. Miller had 11 points and Sullivan scored 10, including a pair of three-pointers.

Anais Jimenez turned in another strong performance on the boards, grabbing 16 rebounds. She also had two steals.

Susy Regalado led El Rancho with 18 points.

