Santa Barbara Girls Edge Out San Marcos

The Santa Barbara girls golf team took down rival San Marcos on Tuesday 255-265 at La Cumbre Country Club.
Santa Barbara's Melia Haller took home medalist honors with a 41 on the par-36, front-nine. San Marcos' Alex Manion was one off with a solid 42.
Haller parred holes 4-8 and all of the Santa Barbara golfers parred the seventh hole.
San Marcos' Bella Wygant managed the third best score of the day after shooting a 49. Royal Sofia Tasca and Don Maddie Malmsten each shot a 51.
Scores:
Santa Barbara - 260
Melia Haller - 41
Maddie Malmsten - 51
Lizzie Goss - 53
Ila Delmarsh - 57
Cali Lingle - 58
San Marcos - 266
Alex Manion - 42
Bella Wygant - 49
Sofia Tasca - 51
Bronwen Smith - 60
Jacqueline Moreno - 64
