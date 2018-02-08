Girls Soccer
Santa Barbara Girls Edged by Buena in Soccer League Tiebreaker
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 8, 2018 | 8:33 p.m.
Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team lost 1-0 at Buena in a play-in game for the Channel League's No. 3 spot in the CIF-SS playoffs.
The host Bulldogs scored an early goal and held off the Dons to earn the berth. The teams split their two regular-season meetings.
"All three games have been very close and either team could win. It just wasn’t our night," said Dons coach Jill Wolf.
"It was the last game for our five seniors who have all had great careers at Santa Barbara High and will be greatly missed: Alissa Becerra, Amanda Donovan, Cate Herrell, Sam Lopez and Payton Wolf."
