Santa Barbara Girls Edged by No. 1 Cerritos in Division 4 Playoffs

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High's late-season surge in girls soccer came to an end on Wednesday at top-seeded Cerritos in a CIF Division 4 first-round playoff game.

Cerritos scored a first-half goal and made it stand up for a 1-0 victory.

Santa Barbara, which won four and got a draw in its last six regular-season matches to make the playoffs and rolled to a 6-0 win in a wild-card game, finishes the season with a 9-12-3 record.