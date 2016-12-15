Santa Barbara Girls Fall Short Against Camarillo

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High got outscored 31-11 by Camarillo in the third quarter, fought back in the fourth but fell short at the end, falling 53-51 in a non-league girls basketball game on Wednesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons started strong, jumping out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and led 27-15 at halftime.

But Camarillo (9-1) got hot in the third quarter, capitalized on some turnovers and took control of the game.

Santa Barbara regrouped in the fourth and had a couple of looks at a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds, but the shots didn't fall.

Despite the loss, Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher was encouraged by his team's play against a quality opponent.

"The bottom line is we're moving in the right direction," he said.

Cassandra Gordon led the Dons with 19 points, four steals and three assists. Kristen Sullivan scored 16 points and knocked down four three-pointers, Kimberly Gebhardt scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Sophia Torres pulled down 7 rebounds.

The Dons will take a 4-4 record into next week's Tournament of Champions. They open against a tough Los Alamitos team.

