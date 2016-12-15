Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:51 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Fall Short Against Camarillo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 15, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

Santa Barbara High got outscored 31-11 by Camarillo in the third quarter, fought back in the fourth but fell short at the end, falling 53-51 in a non-league girls basketball game on Wednesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons started strong, jumping out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and led 27-15 at halftime.

But Camarillo (9-1) got hot in the third quarter, capitalized on some turnovers and took control of the game.

Santa Barbara regrouped in the fourth and had a couple of looks at a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds, but the shots didn't fall.

Despite the loss, Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher was encouraged by his team's play against a quality opponent.

"The bottom line is we're moving in the right direction," he said.

Cassandra Gordon led the Dons with 19 points, four steals and three assists. Kristen Sullivan scored 16 points and knocked down four three-pointers, Kimberly Gebhardt scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Sophia Torres pulled down 7 rebounds.

The Dons will take a 4-4 record into next week's Tournament of Champions. They open against a tough Los Alamitos team.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 