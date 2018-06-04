Santa Barbara Girls Fall to Cate, 12-4

Lacrosse

Brie Walker had seven goals and two assists to power Cate to a 12-4 girls lacrosse win over Santa Barbara High on Tuesday.

Maddie Erickson had three goals and an assist for the Rams

For the Dons, Mia Barton and Anais Jiminez had two goals apiece. Goalie Alyssa Gonzalez stepped up from the junior varsity squad to deliver five stops.

"The little things matter," Cate coach Renee Mack said of her team's performance. She said the Rams had difficulty connecting on passes, but praised players like Tessa Denison and Andreah Graf who put in solid effort on offense. She also praised goalie Liza Borghesani.

Santa Barbara coach Elayne Blessing said the Dons played without subs and boosted four players from the JV unit to compete in the match.

