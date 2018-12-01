Santa Barbara Girls Foiled by Cold Shooting Against Righetti

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High struggled with its shooting and dropped a 56-46 decision against Righetti in the Bryan Ayers Classic girls basketball tournament on Saturday at Lompoc High.

The Dons shot 18 of 60 from the floor and 10 of 20 from the free-throw line.

“Our shooting needs work if we want to be competitive in Division 1,” said coach Andrew Butcher.

Santa Barbara (3-4) were outscored 16-9 in the second quarter and 13-6 in the third to fall behind 40-25.

Mireya Gil scored 14 points to lead Santa Barbara. Athena Saragoza had 13 and Maddy Miller had 10.

Maya Banks had a huge game rebounding, hauling in 20 boards.

Saragoza was named to the all-tournament team.