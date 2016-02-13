Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:14 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Get Rematch With Chaminade in First Round of CIF Open Division Playoffs

The Channel League-champion Santa Barbara girls basketball team was seeded 14th in the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 13, 2016 | 7:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara High drew third-seeded Chaminade for its first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Open Division girls basketball playoffs on Saturday.

The Dons (25-2) will play at Chaminade (23-4) in West Hills on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Open Division consists of 16 teams selected by a CIF committee as the best in the entire Southern Section. The teams represent five divisions. Santa Barbara and Chaminade are two of 12 teams from the top division, 1AA. The other four are the top-ranked teams from the 1A, 3AA, 3A and 4AA divisions. Long Beach Poly, the No. 1-ranked team in the 1AA Division, is the top seed in the 16-team bracket and Brea Olinda, No. 1 in 3A, is No. 2. The fourth seed is Vista Murrieta of the 1AA Division.

In the final 1AA poll, Chamindale was ranked No. 2 and Santa Barbara No 12.

This will be the second meeting between the teams this season. They played at the West Coast Holiday Festival in late December, and Chaminade pulled away in the second half for an 81-62 victory on a neutral court.

“We’re happy to be playing a team we’ve seen before,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher, who in the last three years has led the Dons to the Southern Section Division 3AA semifinals, the 3AA title and the 2AA semifinals, said. “It helps a lot.”

The game will feature three NCAA Division 1-bound players. Santa Barbara’s Amber Melgoza is headed to the University of Washington while Chaminade’s 6-2 Leoanna Odom is going to Duke and 6-0 Valerie Higgins is bound for USC.

Butcher said Odom hurt the Dons back in December. She scored 27 points in the game.

“They were better than us,” he said of the Eagles on that day. “Obviously, we have to play a better game than that to compete with them.”

Butcher used the games with Channel League rival Ventura as an example of how teams can turn things around.

“Just like we beat Ventura the first time (in the Tournament of Champions), they made some adjustments to beat us. Then we made adjustments to beat them again. We’ll try to do the same thing against Chaminade,” he said.

There is a perk to being picked to the Open Division. All participants are guaranteed an automatic bid into the CIF-State Regional Playoffs. The division also has a consolation bracket.

“Win or lose, you get another game,” Butcher said. “That means we get two great games against great competition and, hopefully, more.”

Santa Barbara was on the CIF Open Division Watch List all season and went 5-3 against other teams that were on the list during the season.

Butcher noted that being in the Open Division is a great opportunity for the younger players and the seniors to play against great competition.

“We’ll shoot for the State Open Championship,” he said. “Nobody thought we were going to get to the D3 (State) Championship a couple of years ago. Also, the kids get to play at a really high level. So it’s a win-win in all cases.”

Butcher added that the game will be shown live at livestream.com.

The other first-round match-ups are Fairmont Prep at Long Beach Poly, Troy at Alemany, Serra at Windward, Harvard Westlake at Vista Murrieta, Etiwanda at Mater Dei, Sierra Canyon at Cajon and Oaks Christian at Brea Olinda. Santa Barbara-Chaminade is opposite Etiwanda-Mater Dei in the lower bracket.

The schedule for the championship bracket is: Quarterfinals, Feb. 24; Semifinals, Feb. 27;  Final, March 5. The consolation tournament schedule: Quarterfinals, Feb. 23; Semifinals, Feb. 24; Final, March 3 or 4.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

