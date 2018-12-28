Santa Barbara Girls Go 1-1 on First Day of Bill Barnett Holiday Cup

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High bounced back from a close loss against host Newport Harbor and routed Edison on the first day of the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup girls water polo tournament.

Abigail Hendrix scored four goals for the Dons in a 15-3 win against Edison. Jordan Duggan had two goals and earned two ejections and Makenna Wright added a goal and two steals.

The Dons started the day with a 9-8 loss to Newport Harbor. Elise Power led the attack with three goals and Alli Bartholomew had a goal and three ejections drawn.

Goalie Faith Tedesco made a total of 24 saves in the two games.

Santa Barbara plays Harvard Westlake on Saturday morning.

