Santa Barbara Girls Golf Wins to Set Up Showdown With Dos Pueblos

Santa Barbara High beat Cabrillo to set up a showdown of girls golf unbeatens on Tuesday.
Melia Haller shot a 5-over 41 at the Mission Golf Course to lead the Dons to a 243-272 victory on Thursday. They take on Dos Pueblos next week.
"I am proud of the way the girls played for the first time on two tough courses this week," coach Ryan Throop said. "Our team score was the same as earlier in the week and they maintained their composure on aerated greens today.
"They are looking forward to playing a very talented team this upcoming Tuesday."
The Dons (7-0, 4-0 in league) and the Chargers will play at Glen Annie Golf Course.
SBHS 243, Cabrillo 272
at Mission Golf Club par 36
SB scores
Melia Haller 41 - medalist
Lizzie Goss 50
Maddie Malmsten 50
Allie Womack 50
Aoife Braverman 52
Malta Olhiser 57
Cabrillo scores
Kelsey Bruner 49
Ashlyn Wiswall 51
Thea Reagan 51
Ellie Mendibles 59
Alexa McCune 62