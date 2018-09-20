Santa Barbara Girls Golf Wins to Set Up Showdown With Dos Pueblos

Golf

Santa Barbara High beat Cabrillo to set up a showdown of girls golf unbeatens on Tuesday.

Melia Haller shot a 5-over 41 at the Mission Golf Course to lead the Dons to a 243-272 victory on Thursday. They take on Dos Pueblos next week.

"I am proud of the way the girls played for the first time on two tough courses this week," coach Ryan Throop said. "Our team score was the same as earlier in the week and they maintained their composure on aerated greens today.

"They are looking forward to playing a very talented team this upcoming Tuesday."

The Dons (7-0, 4-0 in league) and the Chargers will play at Glen Annie Golf Course.





SBHS 243, Cabrillo 272



at Mission Golf Club par 36

SB scores

Melia Haller 41 - medalist

Lizzie Goss 50

Maddie Malmsten 50

Allie Womack 50

Aoife Braverman 52

Malta Olhiser 57

Cabrillo scores

Kelsey Bruner 49

Ashlyn Wiswall 51

Thea Reagan 51

Ellie Mendibles 59

Alexa McCune 62



