Santa Barbara Girls Have a Tough Night at Lompoc, Lose 52-41

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High had an off night shooting the basketball and dropped a 52-41 Channel League girls basketball game at Lompoc on Wednesday.

It was the first league loss for the Dons, who are 9-8 and 2-1. Lompoc is 8-9 and 2-1 in league.

Santa Barbara shot 13 of 56 for the game (23 percent) and were dominated on the boards.

“We got out-rebounded handedly,” said coach Andrew Butcher. “We really struggled with their inside game and we didn’t play well on offense. It was a rough night for us.”

Athena Saragoza had 12 points and Caia Trimble had 10 to lead the Dons, who are back in action Thursday against Santa Ynez at home.

“Hope we get back to playing better basketball,” said Butcher.