Santa Barbara Girls Have Tough Time Against Highly Ranked Clovis North

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team ran up against one of the top teams in the state and took its lumps, losing to Clovis North, 65-30, in the semifinals of the Ventura Tournament on Friday.

The Dons fell behind 18-5 in the first quarter and trailed 38-16 at halftime.

MaxPreps has Clovis North ranked 37th in the country and 10th in the state.

“They are an extremely good pressuring team,” said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher of Clovis North (9-1). “They also rebound very well and go to the basket very well.

“We struggled, but I thought it was good experience for us to play a top-caliber team.”

Maya Banks grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Dons (3-6), who play in the third-place game at 3:30 on Saturday.