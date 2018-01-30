Santa Barbara Girls Hold Off Buena, Finish First Round of League 4-0

Girls Basketball

Freshman Athena Saragoza had her biggest game in Channel League, scoring 21 points to lead Santa Barbara High to a 64-60 girls basketball win over Buena on Tuesday night.

The Dons finish the first round of league play unbeaten at 4-0 and improve to 10-3 overall.

Saragoza made 10 of 14 shots, had three assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Senior Alondra Jimenez scored 14 points, making four three-pointers. She dished out eight assists, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals. Senior Kristen Sullivan hit two treys and scored 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

Senior Anais Jimenez pulled down 11 rebounds and scored six points in three offensive boards.

Senior Cassandra Gordon had an off night shooting but dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds.

The Dons jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter led 34-27 at halftime and expanded their advantage to 53-39

Buena stepped up its defensive pressure and cut into Santa Barbara’s lead. But the Dons were able to hang on.

