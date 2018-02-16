Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:13 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Hold Off Pesky North Torrance for 76-68 Playoff Win

Anais Jimenez of Santa Barbara shoots over Jane Ezeani of North Torrance during CIF Division 1 playoff game.
Anais Jimenez of Santa Barbara shoots over Jane Ezeani of North Torrance during CIF Division 1 playoff game. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 16, 2018 | 12:39 a.m.

It took some scoring spurts by the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team for it to pull away from a pesky and relentless North Torrance, 76-68, in a CIF-SS Division 1 first-round playoff game on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

An 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Dons as it opened up a 62-49 lead.

“They’re a real good team, they run a fast break similar to ours, so it’s an up-and-down game,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. “I knew it would be an exciting game.”

The Dons advance to a second-round match-up with top-seeded Chaminade on Saturday. Chaminade opened with a 67-41 win over Lakeside.

Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara tries to knock the ball away from Taylor Hart of North Torrance. Click to view larger
Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara tries to knock the ball away from Taylor Hart of North Torrance. (Gary Kim photo)

Cassandra Gordon led Santa Barbara (14-5) with 24 points, Alondra Jimenez scored 15, Athena Saragoza had 14 and Anais Jimenez and Kristen Sullivan added nine and eight points, respectively.

North Torrance  (16-11) got 19 points from Taylor Hart, Madison Shigata had 16 and Kacie Takata added 13.

The visiting Saxons play at a very fast pace, they press and trap all over the floor.

Santa Barbara was able to handle the pressure early and build a 22-13 first-quarter lead off an 11-2 run.

North Torrance closed to within four (32-28) in the last 1:15 of the second quarter, but Alondra Jimenez scored, Gordon fed Saragoza for a fast-break basket and Saragoza assisted on a Mireya Gil bucket to put the Dons up 38-30 at the half.

“We had really good run where we took the lead, then we kind of went to sleep,” Butcher said. “I don’t know if it was fatigue or what, but we started doing some dumb things. And they’re so good, if you make a mistake, they make you pay."

The Georgetown-bound Gordon played an all-around game for the Dons, making 11 of 22 shots, grabbing eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, and dishing out six assists.

Saragoza ran the floor on the break and was the recipient of several passes from Gordon and Alondra Jimenez. She made 7 of 9 shots. Jimenez was 5 of 10 shooting and dished out six assists. Anais Jimenez took advantage of foul trouble against North’s center Jane Ezeani and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Dons shot 50 percent as a team, making 31 of 61 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from three-point range.

After Shigeta scored on a fast break to pull North Torrance to 41-37, Santa Barbara responded with a 9-2 run. Saragoza scored six points during the run, the last two coming off a long inbounds pass from Anais Jimenez for a layup.

“We showed a little mental toughness,” Butcher said. “We talked at halftime that they were just tougher than us mentally. In the third quarter, we were tough, making good decisions and being stronger with the ball.”

Hart made a tough layup at the end of the third quarter to cut Santa Barbara’s lead to 54-49.

But the Dons came out strong in the fourth quarter. Gordon posted up and scored inside and buried a three-pointer and Alondra Jimenez hit Sullivan in transition for a layup during an 8-0 run for a 62-49 lead.

North knocked down four three-pointers in the fourth quarter to stay within striking distance, but Santa Barbara held on thanks to some made free throws.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 