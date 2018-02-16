Santa Barbara Girls Hold Off Pesky North Torrance for 76-68 Playoff Win

Girls Basketball

It took some scoring spurts by the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team for it to pull away from a pesky and relentless North Torrance, 76-68, in a CIF-SS Division 1 first-round playoff game on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

An 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Dons as it opened up a 62-49 lead.

“They’re a real good team, they run a fast break similar to ours, so it’s an up-and-down game,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. “I knew it would be an exciting game.”

The Dons advance to a second-round match-up with top-seeded Chaminade on Saturday. Chaminade opened with a 67-41 win over Lakeside.

Cassandra Gordon led Santa Barbara (14-5) with 24 points, Alondra Jimenez scored 15, Athena Saragoza had 14 and Anais Jimenez and Kristen Sullivan added nine and eight points, respectively.

North Torrance (16-11) got 19 points from Taylor Hart, Madison Shigata had 16 and Kacie Takata added 13.

The visiting Saxons play at a very fast pace, they press and trap all over the floor.

Santa Barbara was able to handle the pressure early and build a 22-13 first-quarter lead off an 11-2 run.

North Torrance closed to within four (32-28) in the last 1:15 of the second quarter, but Alondra Jimenez scored, Gordon fed Saragoza for a fast-break basket and Saragoza assisted on a Mireya Gil bucket to put the Dons up 38-30 at the half.

“We had really good run where we took the lead, then we kind of went to sleep,” Butcher said. “I don’t know if it was fatigue or what, but we started doing some dumb things. And they’re so good, if you make a mistake, they make you pay."

The Georgetown-bound Gordon played an all-around game for the Dons, making 11 of 22 shots, grabbing eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, and dishing out six assists.

Alondra Jimenez finds Anais Jimenez for a layup. pic.twitter.com/B4J667tciA — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 16, 2018

Saragoza ran the floor on the break and was the recipient of several passes from Gordon and Alondra Jimenez. She made 7 of 9 shots. Jimenez was 5 of 10 shooting and dished out six assists. Anais Jimenez took advantage of foul trouble against North’s center Jane Ezeani and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Dons shot 50 percent as a team, making 31 of 61 from the floor, including 4 of 8 from three-point range.

After Shigeta scored on a fast break to pull North Torrance to 41-37, Santa Barbara responded with a 9-2 run. Saragoza scored six points during the run, the last two coming off a long inbounds pass from Anais Jimenez for a layup.

“We showed a little mental toughness,” Butcher said. “We talked at halftime that they were just tougher than us mentally. In the third quarter, we were tough, making good decisions and being stronger with the ball.”

Cassandra Gordon scores on an offensive rebound for Dons. pic.twitter.com/H7z4Ox9S10 — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 16, 2018

Hart made a tough layup at the end of the third quarter to cut Santa Barbara’s lead to 54-49.

But the Dons came out strong in the fourth quarter. Gordon posted up and scored inside and buried a three-pointer and Alondra Jimenez hit Sullivan in transition for a layup during an 8-0 run for a 62-49 lead.

North knocked down four three-pointers in the fourth quarter to stay within striking distance, but Santa Barbara held on thanks to some made free throws.

