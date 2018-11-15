Santa Barbara Girls Just Miss 3-pointer at Buzzer, Fall to Ventura, 47-45, in Gold Coast Classic

Girls Basketball

It was like old times when Santa Barbara High and Ventura met in a girls basketball game at the Gold Coast Classic on Thursday night at San Marcos.

Now former Channel League rivals after last year’s releaguing process moved Ventura into the Pacific View League, the Dons and Cougars battled down to the final buzzer in probably their earliest meeting in history.

Santa Barbara roared back from a 15-point halftime deficit and had a good look at a game-winning three-pointer. But Athena Saragoza’s 25-footer bounced off the front rim, hit the backboard and fell off the front rim, leaving the Dons on the short end of a 47-45 decision.

Saragoza and Maddie Miller sparked the second-half comeback, combining for 22 of the team’s 29 points. Miller had a team-high 15 points and Saragoza scored 14 points.

In other tournament action, Cabrillo outscored San Marcos 21-7 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 51-35 victory in a battle of Channel League teams. The Conquistadores hit three three-pointers in the quarter.

Jesse Jenkins scored 24 points to lead Cabrillo and Kiki Dial had 10 points.

San Marcos got 10 points from Kiana Rojas.

Santa Ynez edged Santa Clara, 46-44. Malia Loos had 11 points and Lita Wright had nine for the Pirates.

Also, Buena edged neighboring Foothill Tech, 34-32. Kadyn Mew poured in 19 points for the Bulldogs.

Friday's schedule has been juggled to accomodate Pacific View League teams from having to face each other. The games at San Marcos are: Santa Ynez vs. Centennial-Bakersfield at 4:30 p.m.; San Marcos vs. Santa Clara at 6 p.m. and Santa Barbara vs. Pacifica at 7:30 p.m.

Ventura, behind the three-point shooting of Alexis Brady, raced out to a 20-8 advantage over Santa Barbara in the first quarter and led 31-16 at halftime. Brady hit three of her team’s five treys in the first half. She finished with 19 points.

“We talked about two things at halftime,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. “No. 1, our patience on offense was very poor, so our shot selection was very poor. We shot 20 percent in the first half, and you can’t beat anyone or be competitive if you take bad shots."

The Dons were 13 of 25 from the floor in the second half.

“The second thing was we tracked our time on how quickly we get down the court and we were walking the ball down the court in the first half,” Butcher continued. “I don’t know why. Our times getting the ball down the court in the second half were much quicker, which gives us opportunities to score.

“Third thing was floor balance. We weren’t getting back on defense.”

Santa Barbara did a better job of defending in the second half and picked up the pace offensively. Miller started a 7-0 run to open the third quarter. She converted a three-point play and then stole the ball and scored on a drive.

“That’s the best she’s played for us,” Butcher said of Miller. “Last year she got hurt and didn’t get to play the second half of league.”

Caia Trimble batted away a Ventura pass and Saragoza raced down court to score on a layup to pull the Dons within eight, 31-23.

Saragoza and Miller continued to do damage on the offensive end, but Ventura answered. The Cougars led by 10 at the end of three quarters, 40-30.

Amaya Fuentes, Ventura’s 6-foot-2 freshman center, scored on consecutive possessions to put the Cougars up by 14 early in the fourth quarter. They also got a shot-clock-beating, banked three-pointer by Brady for a 47-34 lead.

The Dons picked up the pace even more and went on an 11-0 run. Saragoza started it with a three-pointer and then fed a bounce pass to Maya Banks for a layup. Banks returned the favor with an inbounds pass to Saragoza for a layup, making it 47-41.

After Ventura missed a three-pointer, Miller banked in a runner, cutting the deficit to four with 1:04 left.

In a crazy sequence, Banks stole the ball and lost it, but Mireya Gil stole it back for the Dons.

With 32 seconds left freshman Caia Trimble scored on a layup to make it a two-point game.

Ventura worked time off the clock and fired up a three-pointer that missed. Saragoza grabbed the rebound and the Dons called timeout with four seconds left in the game.

Saragoza took the inbound pass, dribbled up court, got a screen at midcourt, and fired her 25 footer that fell off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Just another exciting finish in the great rivalry between two of the area’s girls basketball powers.

“Ventura is a great team every year,” Butcher said. “We don’t play that many teams that are really, really well schooled. They do a lot of things right, and we started to adjust to what they do right.”