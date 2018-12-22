Pixel Tracker

Saturday, December 22 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara Girls Knock Off Beverly Hills on Late Sophia Capelletti Goal

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 22, 2018 | 8:12 p.m.

Sofia Capelletti hit a curling left-footed shot into the upper top corner of the goal in the 76th minute to lift the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over visiting Beverly Hills on Saturday at San Marcos.

 

It was only the second loss by the Normans (8-2-1).

Santa Barbara coach Silas Fallstitch said the victory was another step in the team's turnaround.

"I think the turning point for our team has happened over the last four matches, including the loss to DP," Fallstitch said. "Winning 4-0 away at Pacifica after losing 2-1 to them a week before was really the catalyst for the success we are seeing now. We were not down at any point."

Talia Zampese scored the first goal for the Dons from Destiny Boynton in the 22nd minute. 

"Talia is one of our captains and has by far been one of our biggest performers all season not just through her outstanding play from left back but also through her off-the-field leadership," Fallstitch said. "She has now scored two goals in the last two games from the left back position off of set pieces being played out wide to her and then going to goal."

On the game-winner, holding midfieler Miranda Fenton won the ball from Beverly Hills' standout midfielder and passed it wide left.  The Dons switched the point of attack to Lucca Scibird on the right. Luka crossed the ball into space for Capelletti and she hit a half-volley past the goalkeeper with her weaker foot.

"That makes it much more impressive, considering the flight of the ball and the bounce it took when she hit it with her first touch."

It was Capelletti's second game winner in a row.

Santa Barbara goes into holiday break with a 4-8 record. The Dons play again on Jan. 5 at Buena.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 