Santa Barbara Girls Knock Off Beverly Hills on Late Sophia Capelletti Goal

Girls Soccer

Sofia Capelletti hit a curling left-footed shot into the upper top corner of the goal in the 76th minute to lift the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over visiting Beverly Hills on Saturday at San Marcos.

It was only the second loss by the Normans (8-2-1).

Santa Barbara coach Silas Fallstitch said the victory was another step in the team's turnaround.

"I think the turning point for our team has happened over the last four matches, including the loss to DP," Fallstitch said. "Winning 4-0 away at Pacifica after losing 2-1 to them a week before was really the catalyst for the success we are seeing now. We were not down at any point."

Talia Zampese scored the first goal for the Dons from Destiny Boynton in the 22nd minute.

"Talia is one of our captains and has by far been one of our biggest performers all season not just through her outstanding play from left back but also through her off-the-field leadership," Fallstitch said. "She has now scored two goals in the last two games from the left back position off of set pieces being played out wide to her and then going to goal."

On the game-winner, holding midfieler Miranda Fenton won the ball from Beverly Hills' standout midfielder and passed it wide left. The Dons switched the point of attack to Lucca Scibird on the right. Luka crossed the ball into space for Capelletti and she hit a half-volley past the goalkeeper with her weaker foot.

"That makes it much more impressive, considering the flight of the ball and the bounce it took when she hit it with her first touch."

It was Capelletti's second game winner in a row.

Santa Barbara goes into holiday break with a 4-8 record. The Dons play again on Jan. 5 at Buena.