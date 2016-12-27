Santa Barbara Girls Knock Off Tourney Host Burroughs

Girls Basketball

Cassandra Gordon scores 23 points; Dons come up with 16 steals

Cassandra Gordon scored 23 points, and Santa Barbara High outscored Burroughs 19-10 in the third quarter and held on for a 53-50 girls basketball victory over the host team Tuesday at the West Coast Holiday Festival Tournament at Burbank-Burroughs.

The Dons were down 28-27 before they took control in the third quarter.

Gordon played an all-around game. She had two assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Anais Jimenez scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds and Valerie Jaimes hit a clutch shot down the stretch to seure the victory.

The Dons (8-6) played well defensively, coming up with 16 steals. On offense, they did a good job controlling the ball, committing just nine turnovers.

Santa Barbara faces Oaks Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

