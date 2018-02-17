Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:01 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Knocked Out by No. 1 Chaminade in 2nd Round

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 17, 2018 | 9:38 p.m.

Top-seeded Chaminade dominated Santa Barbara High on the boards and beat the Dons 71-47 in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 1 girls basketball playoffs.

"We had only 21 rebounds, which hurt us," said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher. "Many of their points came on second shots."

The Dons struggled shooting the ball, making just 17 of 52 attempts.

Santa Barbara trailed 20-11 after the first quarter and 36-27 at halftime. The cut the deficit to seven in the third quarter, but Chaminade was able to pull away thanks to its rebounding.

"Their offensive rebounding hurt us," said Butcher.

Senior and Georgetown-bound Cassandra Gordon led Santa Barbara with 16 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Athena Saragoza scored 11 points, senior and Vanguard-bound Alondra Jimenez had eight points and six assists and senior Kristen Sullivan had eight points.

It was a tough season for the Dons, who had two tournaments cancelled from the schedule because of the Thomas Fire, including their Tournament of Champions, and had several practices called off because of the poor air quality.

"Like all teams in our area, it was a difficult season, but I thought we accomplished some good things with the league championship tie and the win over North Torrance (in the first round of the playoffs)," Butcher said. "It's a little disappointing as we are just starting to get things together as a team."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

