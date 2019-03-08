Santa Barbara Girls Lacrosse Blanked by Simi Valley

Lacrosse

Goalie Alyssa Gonzalez stopped 16 shots, but Santa Barbara High struggled to muster an offense and suffered a 14-0 loss against a strong Simi Valley team in a girls lacrosse game on Friday.

The Dons were hurt by turnovers, said coach Elayne Blessing.

She lauded the play of Jilliean Chierici, Sofie Gunther and Deva Villa Salcedo.

"We lost, we feel humble and now we can work to get better," said Blessing.