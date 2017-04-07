Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Lacrosse

Santa Barbara Girls Lacrosse Holds Off Thacher, 11-10

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 7, 2017 | 8:02 p.m.

Santa Barbara High scored three unanswered goals to start the second half, and the Dons girls lacrosse team held on to beat Thacher for the first time on Friday, 11-10.

"Last year we lost to Thacher both times we played them, but tonight's game was well-matched," Santa Barbara coach Kirstin Boehm said. "This was the game that exemplified the progress that the Santa Barbara girls lacrosse program has made. Now in its third year, we are finally hitting our stride."

The Dons improve to 4-0.

Santa Barbara scored in the first minute of the game as sophomore Megan Tighe found the back of the net. Thacher responded with back-to-back goals, and the scoring went back and forth for the remainder of the half. The Toads led 7-6 at halftime.

Two goals by Mia Barton and one by Payton Wolf gave the Dons a 10-6 lead in the second half. Thacher cut it to 10-9, but Barton scored again to give Santa Barbara a little breathing room. Barton scored five goal and Wolf had three

Boehm praised Barton and Sabrina Loza for controlling the majority of the draws. "Winning possession was key," she said.


 

