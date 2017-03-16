Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Girls Lacrosse Pulls Away from San Marcos in 2nd Half

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 16, 2017 | 10:07 p.m.

Mia Barton scored two goals in the first minute of the second half to open up a four-goal lead, and Santa Barbara High went on defeat San Marcos 13-8 in a crosstown girls lacrosse match on Thursday at Peabody Stadium.

Barton scored five goals and Payton Wolf added four to lead the Dons.

"As fun as it was to watch our high-scoring players rack up the points, two of the best moments were when Ryan (Kopeikin) and Meghan (Tighe) each made a goal," Dons coach Kristin Boehm said. "It is great to see their risks and hard work pay off, and their excitement was great."

Kate Mascari and Anais Jimenez also scored for Santa Barbara.

Goalie Serenity Davis played a solid game, Boehm said. "I also can't emphasize how beautiful our defense looked; they were sliding to help, communicating nonstop, and letting nothing through. Everything that we have been working on they put into play."

San Marcos got a strong game from speedy midfielder Evelyn Mayner.

