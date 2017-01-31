Santa Barbara Girls Lose in Final Seconds at Buena

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High lost a heartbreaker at Buena on Tuesday night, as the host Bulldogs hit a three-pointer to tie the score and made a layup with seven seconds left for a 53-51 Channel League girls basketball victory.

The Dons beat Buena in their earlier league meeting in Santa Barbara.

Despite the loss, Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher liked how his team performed.

"We played a better game than the one we beat them, he said. "We did a lot of good things. We're moving in the right direction."

He noted that unlike the first meeting, the Bulldogs were at full strength on Tuesday night. "They had their center and their point guard back."

Kaydn Mew hit the game-winning layup for Buena. Aaliyah Staples-West and Skyler Ramos each scored 14 points and Mew had 11 for the Bulldogs (18-6, 3-3).

Cassandra Gordon scored 16 points, had six assists and six rebounds to lead Santa Barbara (12-11, 2-3). Anais Jimenez recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards, Kristen Sullivan scored nine points, Sophia Torres grabbed 11 rebounds and Kimberly Gebhardt had nine.

The Dons play host to San Marcos on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.