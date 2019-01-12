Santa Barbara Girls Lose to St. Bonaventure

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team fell behind early against top-ranked St. Bonaventure and dropped a 60-42 decision at the girls basketball Left Coast Showcase at Pacifica High on Saturday.

It was third straight loss for the Dons.

St. Bonaventure, 19-1 and No. 1 in Division 3A, took a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and led 33-22. The Seraphs blew the game open with with a 15-6 third quarter.

Santa Barbara was led by Athena Saragoza with 11 points and Lexi Alvarez with 10 points.

The Dons shot 31 percent from the floor (19 of 60) and made only two three-pointers on 16 attempts.

Maya Banks grabbed 10 rebounds.

Haylee Carpenter made five three-pointers and scored 17 points and Dominique Hernandez sank a trio of three-pointers and finished with 14 points for St. Bonaventure.

Santa Barbara (9-10 overall) plays Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.