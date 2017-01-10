Santa Barbara Girls Overcome Early Goal, Tie Buena

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High fought back from an early deficit and drew with Buena, 1-1, in a Channel League girls soccer opener at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

The Dons gave up a goal in the first minute of play.

"However, the girls didn’t let it defeat them and they battled back to find the equalizer at the 20-minute mark," said coach Jill Wolf.

Alissa Beccara served in a great ball on a free kick into the box from midfield and Paola Villagomez was able to get on the end of it and finish it first time.

"The rest of the game was back and forth, with both teams having some good looks at the goal. Buena had several near misses at the end of the game, including a direct free kick just outside the 18 with just seconds on the clock."

Wolf was proud of the effort by her young team.

"We only returned four varsity players from last year, so for most of the girls this was their first league game, which makes for lots of nerves," she said. "I am happy to walk away from tonight with one point and continue to improve as we continue with the league season."

