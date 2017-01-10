Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:34 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara Girls Overcome Early Goal, Tie Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2017 | 7:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara High fought back from an early deficit and drew with Buena, 1-1, in a Channel League girls soccer opener at SBCC's La  Playa Stadium.

The Dons gave up a goal in the first minute of play.

"However, the girls didn’t let it defeat them and they battled back to find the equalizer at the 20-minute mark," said coach Jill Wolf.

Alissa Beccara served in a great ball on a free kick into the box from midfield and Paola Villagomez was able to get on the end of it and finish it first time.

"The rest of the game was back and forth, with both teams having some good looks at the goal.  Buena had several near misses at the end of the game, including a direct free kick just outside the 18 with just seconds on the clock."

Wolf was proud of the effort by her young team.

"We only returned four varsity players from last year, so for most of the girls this was their first league game, which makes for lots of nerves," she said. "I am happy to walk away from tonight with one point and continue to improve as we continue with the league season."
Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 