Santa Barbara Girls Picked for CIF Open Division Playoffs; Boys Basketball Team Stays in 2A Division

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team will remain in the 2A Division for the CIF playoffs while the school’s girls team will compete in the Open Division when the post-season begins next week.

The CIF-Southern Section on Friday released the 16 boys and 16 girls teams that will make up the elite Open Divisions. The pairings will be determined after Friday night games and be released on Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara girls coach Andrew Butcher said after his team defeated Ventura on Monday to earn a share of the Channel League title that he was 99 percent certain his Dons would be placed in the Open Division. The division includes 16 elite teams chosen by a CIF Basketball Advisory Committee. Nine of the teams are from private schools.

In the last three years, Santa Barbara has reached the 3AA Division semifinals, won the 3AA championship and lost in the 2AA semifinals.

The Dons, who were elevated to the top division (1AA) this year, will be joined by 1AA teams Alemany, Chaminade, Etiwanda, Fairmont Prep, Mater Dei, Long Beach Poly, Serra, Sierra Canyon, Troy, Vista Murrieta and Windward. The field is rounded out by Cajon (top-ranked in 1A Division), Brea Olinda (No. 1 in 3AA), Oaks Christian (No.1 in 3A) and Harvard Westlake (No. 1 in 4AA).

The Open Division is a double-elimination tournament. Teams that win a first-round game receive a spot in the CIF Regionals. Teams that win a game in the consolation bracket will be considered for at-large berths in the regionals.

Santa Barbara (25-2) went 1-1 against teams in the Open Division, beating Harvard Westlake and losing to Chaminade.

On the boys side, neither No. 2-ranked Santa Barbara (26-1) or No. 1 Lynwood from the 2A Division were placed in the Open Division. Those teams and all the other division qualifiers will learn their playoff draws on Sunday.

Santa Barbara has advanced to the CIF semifinals the last two seasons, losing at Redlands East Valley last year in the 2A Division and at Oak Park in 2013-14 in the 3A Division.

The teams selected for the boys Open Division include Alemany (4AA), Bishop Montgomery (1AA), Cantwell-Sacred Heart (4AA), Corona-Centennial (1AA), Chino Hills (1AA), Compton (1AA), Crespi (3A), Damien (1AA), Inglewood (3A), Los Alamitos (1AA), Mater Dei, (1AA) Orange Lutheran (4AA), Redondo Union (1AA), Roosevelt (1AA), Santa Margarita (1AA) and Sierra Canyon (5AA).

