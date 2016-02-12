Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Picked for CIF Open Division Playoffs; Boys Basketball Team Stays in 2A Division

Amber Melgoza and the Santa Barbara Dons will be playing in the 16-team CIF Open Division this post-season.
Amber Melgoza and the Santa Barbara Dons will be playing in the 16-team CIF Open Division this post-season. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 12, 2016 | 3:33 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team will remain in the 2A Division for the CIF playoffs while the school’s girls team will compete in the Open Division when the post-season begins next week.

The CIF-Southern Section on Friday released the 16 boys and 16 girls teams that will make up the elite Open Divisions. The pairings will be determined after Friday night games and be released on Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara girls coach Andrew Butcher said after his team defeated Ventura on Monday to earn a share of the Channel League title that he was 99 percent certain his Dons would be placed in the Open Division. The division includes 16 elite teams chosen by a CIF Basketball Advisory Committee. Nine of the teams are from private schools.

In the last three years, Santa Barbara has reached the 3AA Division semifinals, won the 3AA championship and lost in the 2AA semifinals.

The Dons, who were elevated to the top division (1AA) this year, will be joined by 1AA teams Alemany, Chaminade, Etiwanda, Fairmont Prep, Mater Dei, Long Beach Poly, Serra, Sierra Canyon, Troy, Vista Murrieta and Windward. The field is rounded out by Cajon (top-ranked in 1A Division), Brea Olinda (No. 1 in 3AA), Oaks Christian (No.1 in 3A) and Harvard Westlake (No. 1 in  4AA).

The Open Division is a double-elimination tournament. Teams that win a first-round game receive a spot in the CIF Regionals. Teams that win a game in the consolation bracket will be considered for at-large berths in the regionals.

Santa Barbara (25-2) went 1-1 against teams in the Open Division, beating Harvard Westlake and losing to Chaminade.

On the boys side, neither No. 2-ranked Santa Barbara (26-1) or No. 1 Lynwood from the 2A Division were placed in the Open Division.  Those teams and all the other division qualifiers will learn their playoff draws on Sunday.

Santa Barbara has advanced to the CIF semifinals the last two seasons, losing at Redlands East Valley last year in the 2A Division and at Oak Park in 2013-14 in the 3A Division.

The teams selected for the boys Open Division include Alemany (4AA), Bishop Montgomery (1AA), Cantwell-Sacred Heart (4AA), Corona-Centennial (1AA), Chino Hills (1AA), Compton (1AA), Crespi (3A),  Damien (1AA), Inglewood (3A), Los Alamitos (1AA), Mater Dei, (1AA) Orange Lutheran (4AA), Redondo Union (1AA), Roosevelt (1AA), Santa Margarita (1AA) and Sierra Canyon (5AA).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 