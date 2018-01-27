Santa Barbara Girls Play No. 3-Ranked Sierra Canyon Tough

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High gave Sierra Canyon, the third-ranked girls basketball team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section, a battle before falling short, 57-54, in a game at the Ventura Showcase on Saturday.

The Dons kept the game close throughout behind the scoring of Cassandra Gordon and Alondra Jimenez. The scored 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Jimenez dished out nine assists and had three steals and three rebounds.

Anais Jimenez grabbed seven rebounds and Kristen Sullivan had six.

Santa Barbara (9-3) shot 48 percent for the game, but the Dons were hurt by 17 turnovers against one of the top teams in CIF.

