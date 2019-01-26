Santa Barbara Girls Pull Away From Moorpark in 4th Quarter

Girls Basketball

Athena Saragoza scored 20 points and freshman Jaeda Spencer grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team to a 48-40 win over Moorpark on Saturday at the Ventura Showcase.

The Dons got out to fast start, taking a 21-13 lead in the first quarter.

They fell behind 46-45 lead going into fourth quarter but regrouped and outscored the Musketeers 14-6 in the rest of the way.

Briana Trujillo filled in for an injured Maya Banks at the low post and played a solid defensive game and grabbed rebounds in pivotal moments, said assistant coach Carlina Gonzalez.

Spence, who was called up from the JV team earlier in the week, led the Dons in rebounding for the second straight game.

"She’s been a great contributor at the four spot for us," Gonzalez said. "She is a versatile player, and we needed a back up the four. She’s done a great job thus far."

Saragoza made three three-pointers in her 20-point game.

Santa Barbara (15-10) hosts San Marcos on Monday.