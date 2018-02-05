Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:09 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Pull Away From San Marcos in Third Quarter, 60-35

Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara drives the line for a basket against San Marcos.
Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara drives the line for a basket against San Marcos.  (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 5, 2018 | 11:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara broke open a close first half with a 12-0 run at the start of the third quarter and defeated San Marcos, 60-35, in a Channel League girls basketball game on Monday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

The Dons got 20 points from Cassandra Gordon, who made 10 of 13 shorts. Alondra Jimenez had 11 points and dished out nine assists. Maya Banks and Kristen Sullivan were strong on the boards, with each grabbing eight rebounds.

Santa Barbara improved to 12-4 overall and 6-1 in league. A win Wednesday at Dos Pueblos would likely give them a share of the league title with Ventura.

Jimenez sank a pair of three pointers in the third quarter, and the Dons outscored the Royals 18-7 to go up 45-25.

"We had a pretty good first half but gave up too many offensive rebounds. Their athleticism caught up to us in the third quarter,” said San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin, whose Royals fell to 2-4 in league and 14-5 overall.

Santa Barbara held San Marcos’ leading scorer Milan McGary to four free throws in the second half and nine points total. 

Abigail Gularte also scored nine points for the Royals.

'Abigail played her best game of the season and did some really good things in the paint for us tonight,” said Hantgin.

San Marcos plays at Buena on Wednesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 