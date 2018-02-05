Santa Barbara Girls Pull Away From San Marcos in Third Quarter, 60-35

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara broke open a close first half with a 12-0 run at the start of the third quarter and defeated San Marcos, 60-35, in a Channel League girls basketball game on Monday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

The Dons got 20 points from Cassandra Gordon, who made 10 of 13 shorts. Alondra Jimenez had 11 points and dished out nine assists. Maya Banks and Kristen Sullivan were strong on the boards, with each grabbing eight rebounds.

Santa Barbara improved to 12-4 overall and 6-1 in league. A win Wednesday at Dos Pueblos would likely give them a share of the league title with Ventura.

Jimenez sank a pair of three pointers in the third quarter, and the Dons outscored the Royals 18-7 to go up 45-25.

"We had a pretty good first half but gave up too many offensive rebounds. Their athleticism caught up to us in the third quarter,” said San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin, whose Royals fell to 2-4 in league and 14-5 overall.

Santa Barbara held San Marcos’ leading scorer Milan McGary to four free throws in the second half and nine points total.

Abigail Gularte also scored nine points for the Royals.

'Abigail played her best game of the season and did some really good things in the paint for us tonight,” said Hantgin.

San Marcos plays at Buena on Wednesday.

