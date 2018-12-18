Santa Barbara Girls Rely on Press to Get Past Dos Pueblos

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s press gave Dos Pueblos problems, and the Dons capitalized and ran away with 52-38 victory over the Chargers in the Channel League girls basketball opener on Tuesday night at Sovine Gym.

Santa Barbara had 17 steals, which led to several fast-break points.

It turned out to be the best offense for the Dons, who had some trouble scoring against the Chargers’ zone defense.

“The press gives us some scoring opportunities as we’re not quite there yet with our offense,” said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher.

Dos Pueblos coach Phil Sherman felt it was the anxiety of a young team facing an aggressive pressing defense that hurt his team.

“Our level of anxiety played a huge role, where we’re inexperienced, they got in our face," he said. "Instead of just relaxing and passing through the press, we made several errors. They made some really good plays with their press, but a lot of them were self-inflicted (mistakes) by us.”

Sherman said he had a good game plan but it unraveled with the turnovers.

“Once you turn the ball over and give them easy shots in transition it kills the best of game plans,” he said.

After a 5-2 first quater, Santa Barbara was able to create some short jumpers in the key against the zone in the second quarter and scored on several putbacks to build a 22-13 lead.

“They play terrific defense and we weren’t able to attack their zone,” said Butcher of Dos Pueblos. “They played a nice, tight zone, and they have some length in there. They blocked a lot of shots and disturbed a lot of shots. We got to look for the extra pass or the pull-up shot. We’re used to playing a lot of man-to-man teams, where you go all the way to the basket.”

Santa Barbara countered it troubles against the zone by hustling to get offensive rebounds and loose balls in the paint. Sophomore Athena Saragoza grabbed nine offensive boards to go with 15 points and four steals.

In the third quarter, the Dons used their press to go on a 14-7 run and open up a 38-20 lead.

“Athena and Caia (Trimble) really worked hard at the top of the press,” said Butcher. “They put a lot of effort into the press. The other kids aren’t quite as comfortable pressing, so whoever goes in for them has to have that same kind of energy."

Trimble scored 11 points and sophomore Briana Trujillo had 10, including a trio of three-pointers for the Dons. Maya Banks grabbed 12 rebounds.

Sophomore Ashley Gerken scored 12 points to lead Dos Pueblos.