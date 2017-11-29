Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:45 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara Girls Ride 2 First-Half Goals for Season-Opening Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 29, 2017 | 7:21 p.m.

Payton Wolf assisted on the first goal and scored the second for Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team in a 2-0 victory at Hueneme on Wednesday.

Mikayla Thoits put the Dons on the scoreboard early in the first half off Wolf's assist. She got the ball out wide on the right, beat her defender and crossed the ball to the back post, where Thoits put it away.

Wolf made it 2-0 later in the first half off a nice ball slipped through the back line by Josie Gonella.

Cate Herrel, Sam Lopez and Bri Lopez split time in the goal and combined for the shutout.

"This is their first game ever playing in between the pipes and they did a great job," said Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf.

"Miranda Fenton played a great game for us in the center of the midfield. She was solid defensively and did a great job of distributing the ball," said Wolf.

The Dons play at San Marcos on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

