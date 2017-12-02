Santa Barbara Girls Roll to Brian Ayers Classic Title

Girls Basketball

Alondra Jimenez and Athena Saragoza combined for 43 points to lead Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team to a 63-43 victory over Lompoc in the championship game of the Bryan Ayers Classic on Saturday in Lompoc.

Jimenez scored 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting, while the freshman Saragoza made 10 of 16 shot for 21 points. She also had four assists.

Anais Jimenez worked hard on the boards, grabbing nine rebounds, including five at the offensive end. She scored seven points.

Santa Barbara took command of the game from the starting as it raced to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter.

The Dons are 3-0 on the season.