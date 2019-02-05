Santa Barbara Girls Rout Viewpoint in Wild-Card Game

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High continued its hot play in girls soccer and routed Viewpoint 6-0 in a CIF-SS Division 4 wild-card match on Monday at San Marcos High.

It was the third win in a row for the Dons (9-11-3), who are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches.

Hayden Randolph got Santa Barbara going early, scoring in the third minute off an assist from Lizzie Goss.

Randolph made it 2-0 in the 21st minute and Sofia Capelletti scored three minutes from Garnett for a 3-0 lead.

The Dons got goals from Cate Hansen (46th minute), Garnett (52nd) and Mariah Perez (62nd) in the second half. Mikayla Thoits assisted on Garnett's and Perez's goals and Garnett combined with Hansen on her goal.

Santa Barbara goalkeeper Thalia Rodriguez made 10 saves to earn the shutout.

The victory sends them into a first-round match-up at top-seeded Cerritos (16-2-4) on Wednesday.