Santa Barbara Girls Seeded No. 1 for Delayed Gold Coast Classic

Girls Basketball

Channel League girls basketball rivals Santa Barbara High and Buena are the top seeds in their respective brackets of the annual Gold Coast Classic this week.

Santa Barbara tops the eight-team bracket at San Marcos while the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team among the eight playing at Rio Mesa in Oxnard. The bracket winners will meet for the championship on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos.

The first round of games were cancelled Wednesday because of the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. Tournament directors hope to start the competition on Thursday.

BRACKET

The San Marcos bracket includes the Dons, Santa Ynez, Foothill Tech, Oxnard, St. Bonaventure, Cabrillo, San Marcos and Righetti.

At Rio Mesa, there’s Buena, Simi Valley, Rio Mesa, West Ranch, Grace Brethren, Temecula Valley Bakersfield-Centennial and Oxnard-Pacifica.

