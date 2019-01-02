Pixel Tracker

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Show Off Firepower in Win Over Pioneer

Foothill Tech, Buena, Orange Lutheran, JW North win openers in Tournment of Champions

Lexi Alvarez Click to view larger
Lexi Alvarez of Santa Barbara drives past Pioneer’s Angela Sabanero for two of her 10 points. Alvarez was making her debut for the Dons. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 2, 2019 | 10:38 p.m.

Playing with a full squad for the first time this season, the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team showed on Wednesday night that it has a lot of firepower.

Athena Saragoza scored 23 points to lead 10 players in the scorebook, and the Dons shot 49 percent in posting a 77-62 non-league win over Pioneer of Whittier at J.R. Richards Gym.

The game capped the first day of Santa Barbara’s Tournament of Champions. With only nine teams in the field, the host Dons are playing non-tourney opponents on the first two days of the four-day event. They’ll play Simi Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m.

In first-day tournament pool-play action, Foothill Tech got 22 points from Emiline Bova and routed Santa Ynez 58-28; Buena defeated Oaks Christian, 63-34; Heather Park scored 26 points to lead Orange Lutheran over Hueneme 55-42, and JW North raced past Ventura, 53-24, behind Tyzajahanae Calhoun’s 14 points.

In its first game since Dec. 20, Santa Barbara (8-6) used its back-court defensive pressure to force turnovers and raced out to 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Scrappy Pioneer fought back and pulled to 18-12 at the end of the quarter. 

The Dons really cranked up their offense in the second quarter. They went on a 10-run to start the quarter and scored 26 points in eight minutes to take a 44-26 halftime lead.

They went on a 9-0 spurt in the third quarter to expand the lead to 61-37.

Maddie Miller Click to view larger
Maddie Miller of the Dons drives to the basket. Miller scored 10 points. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara did a nice job of sharing the ball, recording 22 assists out of 30 field goals for the game. Freshman Caia Trimble led the team with six, sophomore Athena Saragoza had five assists and senior newcomer Lexi Alvarez dished out four to go with her 10 points on 3-of-4 field goals, including a three-pointer, 3-of-4 free-throw shooting and three steals.

Miller also scored 10 points, Briana Trujillo had nine on 4-of-6 shooting and Trimble and Trina Regalado added eight points apiece. Maya Banks led the team in rebounds with 10.

Raylene Cosio led Pioneer with 23 points.

Alvarez recently became eligible after transferring from Newport Harbor. She has family ties to Santa Barbara as her mother graduated from the high school.

In her first game in a Dons’ uniform, the senior showed that she’s a solid ball-handler, a good passer and scorer and a strong defender.

“It was great to have Lexi out there,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. “She understand the game. She’s a real solid basketball player who understands the game and has played a lot of basketball. As she gets used to our system, she’s really going to contribute.”

There were plenty of contributions in her debut. Probably the biggest was her calmness handling the ball under the defensive pressure applied by Pioneer.

With the addition of Alvarez and the return of Regalado and Miller to the lineup, Butcher has a lot more weapons to work with then he did back in December.

“We’ve got the potential to be a solid team,” he said, “Win or lose, we’re going to keep developing into a real solid team.”

