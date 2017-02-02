Santa Barbara Girls Shut Down San Marcos in 2nd Half

Girls Basketball

Cassandra Gordon scored 20 points, and Santa Barbara High held San Marcos to just three points in the second half and beat the Royals 47-22 in a Channel League girls basketball game on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons led 21-19 at halftime and outscored San Marcos 13-1 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Gordon grabbed seven rebounds, had two assists and blocked two shots to go along with her scoring. Anais Jimenez hauled in 11 rebounds and scored 7 points, and Valerie Jaimes had eight rebounds.

Santa Barbara is now 13-11 and 3-3 in league, with remaining games against Dos Pueblos and Ventura.

Milam McGary led San Marcos with 11 points.

