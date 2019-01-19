Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Blanks San Marcos in Physical Affair, 2-0

Sofia Capelletti converted a PK late in the first half on Saturday at La Playa Stadium and Lauren Garnett found the net early in the second half to propel Santa Barbara High to a 2-0 win over San Marcos.
Capelletti scored in the 37th minute after a hand ball was called on a scramble in the box. A red card was issued to the Royals and they played the second half with 10 players.
The Dons (6-10-2, 3-3 Channel League) applied lots of pressure and shot at the start of the second half. Capelletti got possession and slipped Garnett in behind the defense, where she fired a low shot past the goalie from 8 yards.
"It was a gritty team victory tonight in an emotional and really amped environment," said SBHS coach Silas Fallstich. "The game started a little frantic on both sides, San Marcos offered a little more composure and attack in the first 20 minutes, but our CB pair of Brianna Lopez and Destiny Boynton were incredible once again and didn’t allow any pressure inside of our defensive 18. Captain Talia Zampese at left back, had some critical interceptions and controlled possession as well as quality connections forward that began to generate more offense for our side. I was impressed with Mariah Perez, who came off the bench and at 5 feet, 2 inches really battled well against a strong and physical San Marcos team.
"I have to applaud my entire team as they didn’t let up for a moment, in a very physical battle. Hats off to the San Marcos team, especially the midfield play of Lily Bienstock as they played with 10 players and still were able to compete. In the end, the physical play of seniors Boynton at CB and Kenzie Tarpening at holding mid gave us the edge. They consistently won physical battles in the air and crafted moments of possession with quality passing."
The Dons will play a Channel League match on Tuesday at Cabrillo with kickoff at 3:15 p.m.
