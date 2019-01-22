Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Draws With Cabrillo

Girls Soccer

Lucca Scibird scored in the 39th minute, and the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team finished in a 1-1 draw at Cabrillo in a Channel League game on Tuesday.

The result leaves the Dons at 3-3-1 in league play and 6-10-3 overall.

Kenzie Tarpening assisted on Scirbird's goal. Goalkeeper Thalia Rodriguez made five saves for the Dons.

Santa Barbara plays Lompoc on Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Marcos.